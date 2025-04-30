Three Home Runs Power Threshers to Shutout Victory

April 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - With seven strikeouts for Ryan Dromboski in his first career start and Eduardo Tait leading a three-home run game, the Clearwater Threshers (13-10) claimed a 4-0 shutout win over the Dunedin Blue Jays (12-11) on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark. Clearwater looks to secure a series sweep when they return on Thursday for the MiLB TV game of the week against Dunedin.

For the second consecutive game, Eduardo Tait hit a solo home run with two outs in the first inning, tonight off Blue Jays starter Austin Cates, to open the scoring in favor of Clearwater. With one out in the top of the third, Aroon Escobar hit a towering home run to left field to double the Threshers' lead.

Brady Day joined the party in the top of the fourth, belting the first pitch of the inning over the right-field wall for a solo home run that made it 3-0 Threshers. Clearwater started a short rally in the seventh when Aroon Escobar beat out an infield single hit back to Blue Jays reliever Nate LaRue. With two outs in the frame, Eduardo Tait roped a double down the right field line, scoring Escobar from first to inflate the Threshers' lead to four runs. Clearwater's pitching was solid all night long, limiting the Blue Jays to five hits in a 4-0 shutout victory.

Ryan Dromboski (3-0) struck out seven, walked one and surrendered three hits in 5.0 scoreless innings to pick up the win. Kevin Warunek retired all three batters he faced, striking out one in 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning. Jake Eddington picked up the save in 3.0 shutout frames, striking out two and allowing two hits.

Five of Tait's six home runs this season were hit in the first inning...Day's home run was the first of his professional career...Dromboski struck out seven batters, tying Ranger Suárez for the most Ks by a Threshers starter this season...Eddington secured the first save of his career...Wednesday night marked the first game finished under two hours for the Threshers in 2025...Home runs accounted for 33% of the Threshers' hits and 75% of their runs scored...The Threshers return to Dunedin on Thursday, May 1, to conclude a three-game road series against the Dunedin Blue Jays...First pitch on Thursday will be at 6:30 pm......You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

