Mets Win 11 Inning Thriller 8-6 vs. Cardinals

April 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets improved to 4-0 in extra innings this season with a thrilling 8-6 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals in 11 innings at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Wednesday night.

Trey Snyder ripped a RBI single in the 11th inning to break a 5-5 tie and give the Mets a 6-5 lead. Later in the frame Nick Roselli laced a RBI double and Yohairo Cuevas worked a bases loaded walk to give the Mets two crucial insurance runs and an 8-5 advantage.

Hoss Brewer allowed a run-scoring ground out in the bottom of the 11th but struck out Cade McGee as the tying run to end the game. Brewer pitched a scoreless 10th inning after the Mets didn't score in their half of the 10th to force the 11th inning.

The Mets were down 4-2 entering the eighth inning. Colin Houck hit a game-tying two-run double. Houck advanced to third base on a throw home on the play and he went on to score on a Daiverson Gutierrez ground out to give the Mets a 5-4 lead.

The Cardinals tied the game on a sacrifice fly by McGee in the bottom of the ninth. The Cardinals had the winning run at third base later in the inning but Brewer struck out Yordalin Pena to send the game to extras.

Snyder went 4 for 5 with a double, RBI and two runs. Leadoff hitter Jeremy Rodriguez was 3 for 6. Gutierrez hit his first home run of the season in the second inning.

Mets right fielder Simon Juan threw out Pena twice in the game - once at home plate to end the second inning and again in the 10th inning at third base when Pena was trying to tag up on a fly out.

The Mets (13-10) and Cardinals (14-9) conclude their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium with game 3 on Thursday. The Mets can tie Palm Beach for first place in the FSL East with a victory. First pitch is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.