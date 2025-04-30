Poncho Ruiz Delivers Walk-Off as Mussels Down Hammerheads 6-5 to Even Series

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Mighty Mussels catcher Poncho Ruiz hammered a walk-off, two-run double to lift Fort Myers over the Jupiter Hammerheads 6-5 at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

With Fort Myers (13-10) trailing 5-4 with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Yasser Mercedes and Jay Thomason drew back-to-back walks to put the winning run aboard. Jose Rodriguez then reached on an error by Hammerhead (10-13) third baseman Jesus Hernandez, which loaded the bases for Poncho Ruiz. Ruiz mashed a double off the base of the wall in left-center field, scoring Mercedes and Thomason and giving Fort Myers the 6-5 victory.

Ruiz reached base in all five of his plate appearances on the day, going 3-3 with two doubles and two walks. It was the first walk-off for the Mussels since Brandon Winokur's walk-off homer on August 27 of last season.

Leading off in the top of the second, Jupiter shortstop Carter Johnson was hit by a pitch. Later in the frame, Yeral Martinez connected on a two-out single to right field, plating Johnson and opening the scoring.

Thomason led off the Mussels half of the inning with an opposite field single. Rodriguez and Ruiz each worked walks to load the bases with nobody out. Miguel Briceno put Fort Myers on the board with a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing Thomason home. Two batters later, Peyton Carr singled through the left side of the infield to put the Mussels ahead 2-1.

Mussel starter Michael Ross went two innings in his return from the IL. It was his first appearance since April 6, which was his season debut.

Jason Doktroczyk entered from the bullpen to work the bulk of the game.

The Hammerheads greeted Doktorczyk with a single and a walk to start his outing. Johnson then singled to tie the game 2-2. Two batters later, Anders Valor delivered on a two-run single to left to put Jupiter ahead 4-2.

In the fourth, Hernandez connected on a solo homer to extend the Hammerhead lead 5-2.

Doktorczyk would work 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out five.

Still trailing by three in the seventh, Byron Chourio led off the frame with an infield single. AAA rehabber Will Holland followed with an RBI double to make it 5-3. Later in the inning, Ruiz roped a two-out double into the left field corner to bring Holland home, making it 5-4.

Zander Sechrist (2-1) had a scoreless outing over the final 2.2 innings of the game. He scattered three hits and a walk while picking up a pair of strikeouts and the win.

Chourio extended his on-base streak to all 20 games he's played this year.

The Mussels are back in action on Thursday for the series finale against the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. at Hammond Stadium. Adrian Bohorquez makes his first start of the season on the mound. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

