Early Offense Not Enough for Marauders in 4-3 Loss to Tarpons
April 30, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)
Bradenton Marauders News Release
Bradenton, Fla. - Despite scoring three runs over the first two innings, the Bradenton Marauders fell 4-3 to the Tampa Tarpons at LECOM Park on Wednesday night.
Tampa rallied early in the top of the first when Brian Sanchez walked and Engelth Urena was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Austin Green sent a sky-scraping flyball to right that Braylon Bishop dropped. On the error, two runs scored to give the Tarpons a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, Bradenton answered back. After Konnor Griffin led off with a single, Bishop laced a triple to right center to score Griffin and cut the deficit to 2-1.
The next hitter was Yordany De Los Santos who sent a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Bishop and knot the game at 2-2.
With two outs in the bottom of the second, Griffin stepped to the plate and cranked an opposite-field solo shot to right that gave Bradenton a 3-2 advantage. Griffin's five homers and 15 runs batted in lead the team.
With the Marauders still leading 3-2 in the top of the fifth, Dillon Lewis walked and stole second. With two away, Tyler Wilson lined a double to left to tie the game at 3-3.
Tampa took the lead in the top of the eighth on a bases-loaded walk to Edgleen Perez, caping scoring at 4-3.
With the loss, Bradenton fell to 9-14 while Tampa moved to 9-14. The two return to LECOM for the rubber match of the three-game series tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 on MiLB.TV and the Marauders Broadcast Network.
