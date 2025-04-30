Mighty Mussels Hosting Michael Jackson Tribute Concert on May 10

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are hitting the rewind button on pop music, bringing music fans back to the 1980s and 90s through a postgame Michael Jackson tribute concert on May 10.

The live concert, which is free with a game ticket, features Danny Ware, an acclaimed Michael Jackson impersonator, singer and tribute artist. He will perform on the veranda of Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex after the final out.

"Usually we want fans to just 'Beat It' after the game, but this time, it's OK to be 'Bad' and stick around for the postgame 'Thriller,'" said Managing Partner John Martin. "This is the first of three performances through our Summer Concert Series and we'll be playing the 'King of Pop's' music between innings, and maybe even moonwalk in the grandstands."

The Summer Concert Series continues June 7 with Nashville country music artist Kelsey Hickman and June 21 with Blink-180 Deux, a Blink-182 cover band.

In addition to the Michael Jackson tribute concert on May 10, the game also features Beerfest, Bark in the Park and a special fundraising event to support United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades. The game highlights a six-game homestand against the Dunedin Blue Jays that includes the following gameday promotions:

Tuesday, May 6 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Turn 2'sday: All fans get 2-for-1 deals on fountain drinks and hot dogs; fans 21 and older get 2-for-1 specials on 24-ounce cans of domestic beer.

Wednesday, May 7 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Islands Night: The Mighty Mussels will celebrate all fans who live on islands in Southwest Florida with a tropical pregame parade around the warning track.

Baseball Bingo: All fans will receive a free bingo card upon stadium entry and can play along for chances to win prizes throughout the game.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Thursday, May 8 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Mussel Up for the Community: Thursday home games in 2025 will spotlight a nonprofit or individual that is championing a charitable cause. This game celebrates small businesses.

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, May 9 (First pitch: 7:05 p.m.)

Firework Fridays: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out. This week's show will be accompanied by a hip hop music soundtrack.

Collier County Public Schools Night: All Collier County public school students, teachers, administrators and support staff can receive a special ticket offer through the Collier County School District.

Mental Health Matters Night: In partnership with the Junior League of Fort Myers, fans can learn about mental health programs and services available in Southwest Florida.

Kids Club Fridays: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, May 10 (First pitch: 6:05 p.m.)

Michael Jackson postgame tribute concert: Pop music fans can stick around after the final out to enjoy a performance from Michael Jackson impersonator, singer and tribute artist Danny Ware.

Beer Fest: For $20, fans 21 and older with a game ticket can sample more than 50 beers on the concourse from 5-8 p.m.

United for a Cause: Players will wear custom jerseys that will be auctioned after the game to benefit local nonprofits through United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, May 11 (First pitch: 12:05 p.m.)

Mother's Day Brunch: The whole family can enjoy a special all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $15 (not including a game ticket).

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

Kids Free Ticket Sundays: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2025 season.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at the Hammond Stadium box office or online at MightyMussels.com.

