Duno Homers in Friday Night Defeat

April 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla - Alfredo Duno crushed his third home run of the season, but the St. Lucie Mets pounded out 11 runs on 15 hits to soundly defeat the Daytona Tortugas 11-2 on Friday night at Clover Park.

St. Lucie (11-8) has now won three of the first four games of the series, as Daytona (9-10) allowed their most hits and tied for their most runs allowed this season in their most lopsided defeat of 2025.

In the bottom of the first, Daytona starter Juan Martinez ran into trouble right away as A.J. Ewing tripled into the right field corner on the very first pitch of the inning. However, Martinez induced a pop-up and an infield lineout. After a two-out walk, he picked up a strikeout to end the inning.

In the third, though, Martinez wasn't as lucky. With one out, Colin Houck tripled to center, then came home to score when Marco Vargas lined a single to left, which put St. Lucie in front, 1-0.

An inning later, the Mets created some separation with a somewhat unusual rally. After losing a leadoff single to a pickoff, a walk and dropped third strike followed to put runners on the corners. After a popout, a walk loaded the bases for Houck, who blasted a double off the wall in left-center to score two runs. A passed ball followed to bring in a third tally, putting St. Lucie in front 4-0.

One inning later, the Mets added another run when two hits began the inning and St. Lucie executed a double steal, bringing home Jeremy Rodriguez to extend the St. Lucie lead to 5-0.

After mustering just two hits and no runs over 5.0 innings against St. Lucie starter Edgar Moreta, the Tortugas finally came to life offensively in the sixth against reliever Will Watson. With one out, Kyle Henley doubled to right. Duno then stepped in and turned around a high fastball, lining it 406 feet at 111 MPH out to left-center for a two-run homer that trimmed the deficit to 5-2.

Daytona reliever Thomas Farr bounced from a pair of tough innings to throw 1-2-3 sixth and seventh frames, eventually working 4.0 innings out of the bullpen.

In the eighth, though, Farr departed and St. Lucie busted the game wide open. The Mets sent 11 batters to the plate, scoring six runs on seven hits, as the inning ended with Daytona infielder Iverson Espinoza on the mound.

Watson took care of the Tortugas the rest of the way on the mound, allowing just one runner after the sixth inning and working the final 4.0 frames, striking out seven as he secured an 11-2 win for St. Lucie.

Daytona will play game five of a six-game series with the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday evening at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. and pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 5:55 p.m.

Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2025

