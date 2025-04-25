Yesavage Dazzles Again, Stanifer Slams Door in Jays Win

April 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, FL - Trey Yesavage was perfect into the fifth and Gage Stanifer delivered four shutout innings of relief as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Tarpons 4-2 on Friday afternoon in game four of a six-game series at The Tank. Dunedin has taken three of the first four games in the set, and have won five of their last seven contests.

RHP Trey Yesavage (4.2 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 10 K) fired 4.2 frames, allowing only one hit with 10 strikeouts. The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect was perfect through his first 4.1 innings, sitting down the first 13 batters he faced in order. Both runs Yesavage allowed came around to score after he was lifted from the ballgame. Yesavage topped out at 96.2 MPH. He induced 16 whiffs on 36 swings for a 44% whiff rate. Friday marked Yesavage's second consecutive start where he was perfect through his first four innings and struck out 10+ batters. Over his first four professional starts, Yesavage has pitched to a 3.12 ERA over 17.1 frames, with 28 strikeouts, eight walks, a 0.98 WHIP, and opponents' batting .153. Yesavage has fanned 20 batters over his last 9.2 innings.

RHP Gage Stanifer (4 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K) hurled four shutout frames in relief and picked up his league-leading fourth win of the season, which is also tied for tops in all of MiLB. He needed only 42 pitches (31 strikes) to get through his four innings of work. Stanifer has earned the win in all four of his appearances this season, over which he has posted a 0.56 ERA in 16 frames with 21 strikeouts, a 0.81 WHIP, and opponents batting .125.

DH Bryce Arnold (1-for-3, RBI) brought home the go-ahead run on an RBI single in the 8th inning. Arnold has reached base in six of his last seven games.

LF Peyton Powell (2-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB) reached base in all four trips to the plate on a pair of singles and a pair of walks. Powell recorded his third multi-hit game of the season. He has hit safely in five of his last six contests and has reached base in seven of eight games played this season. Over his last six games, Powell is eight-for-18 (.444) with one RBI and five walks.

CF Jean Joseph (2-for-4, R, 2B) picked up his first multi-hit performance of the season, doubling and scoring a run in the contest.

