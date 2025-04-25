Beach Dogs Bounce Back in Walkoff Comeback Win

April 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Raider Tello followed up his game-tying hit on Thursday with a game-winner, walking off the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (10-9) as the Clearwater Beach Dogs (11-8, 1-0) came back from three runs down to take a 4-3 victory on Friday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Beach Dogs return as the Threshers on Saturday night when they host the Mighty Mussels again.

The Mighty Mussels got off to a fast start, plating two runs in the opening frame to take an early lead. They added a third run in the top of the sixth inning to grow their advantage to three runs.

Kodey Shojinaga led off the bottom of the sixth with a triple down the right field line. Three pitches later, Carter Mathison sent a fly ball deep out to centerfield that allowed Shojinaga to tag up and score on the sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Avery Owusu-Asiedu began the seventh inning by beating out an infield hit with one out in the frame. After a single by Dante Nori, Owusu-Asiedu scored on a double from Eduardo Tait that put the Beach Dogs within one run. With Nori at third on the triple, a wild pitch from Mighty Mussels reliever Liam Rocha allowed Nori to score easily, tying the game at three.

Brady Day led off the ninth inning with a single, and moved to second on a one-out walk drawn by Carter Mathison. With two strikes on him, Raider Tello shot a fastball out to deep right field, plating Day from second to complete the comeback in a walkoff 4-3 win.

Zack Tukis allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit with two walks and three strikeouts in 3.0 innings Eli Trop walked two and struck out two in 1.2 hitless innings without surrendering a run. Erik Ritchie surrendered one run on three hits with one strikeout in 1.0 inning. Ryan Degges tossed 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings with one walk and one strikeout. Erubiel Armenta (1-0) earned the win in 1.0 shutout frame, walking one and striking out three.

Tukis pitched 3.0 innings for the first time in his pro career...Shojinaga tripled for the first time in his professional career...González recorded his first multi-hit game of the season...Friday's win was the second walkoff of the season for Clearwater...The comeback victory was the second largest deficit overcome by Clearwater this year...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Saturday, April 26, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Saturday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

