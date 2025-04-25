Big Birds: Palm Beach Alumni Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Tink Hence Reflect on Their Time in Minors

April 25, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Palm Beach Cardinals News Release







JUPITER, FL - Minor League Baseball is a bridge many players cross as they transition into the majors. It's a place of firsts for many players: first professional team, first professional road trip, and so much more. The Palm Beach Cardinals are no exception. Set in the tropical backdrop of southern Florida, players learn the ways of the Cardinals organization through the teachings of Hall of Fame winners and are coached by some of the brightest minds in baseball. Prospects learn more than just baseball in Palm Beach; they grow up here.

JORDAN WALKER; CLASS OF 2020; ST. LOUIS CARDINALS Jordan Walker, drafted in 2020 out of Georgia, reflects on his time in development fondly. Palm Beach was his jumping off point in professional baseball, a place that helped him get his footing and helped him start his journey in maneuvering throughout the development process.

"We had fun [on Palm Beach]. It was my first step in professional baseball, and I wouldn't be here without that experience," Walker said. "It was a great first step in my career."

Walker's favorite part about his process is the trial and error of new techniques. This passion for learning new parts of the game continues on in his MLB career as well. Over the off season, Walker adjusted his hitting strategy and debuted it over Spring Training. "Baseball is up and down. It's not always fun, but learning new things [ like hitting adjustments] gets me excited," Walker said.

This season, Walker has been enjoying success in the field and in the batter's box, slashing .239/.301/.343. He has 2 homeruns, 7 runs, and 6 RBIs under his belt so far, and is continuing to make dynamic defensive plays that assist the St. Louis Cardinals to secure series wins.

"Making it to the Majors was a dream of mine, so it's one of my biggest accomplishments now that I'm here," Walker said.

When he's not on the field, Walker is out in the community. He developed Walker's Winners with his mother, who is a teacher. The goal is to make learning fun and help kids in the St. Louis area achieve their reading and math goals. When they do, they get fun perks like coming out to a game or having Walker come visit them in their classroom.

MASYN WINN; CLASS OF 2020; ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

For Masyn Winn, his time moving up in the organization didn't just help him reach a new level of playing; it helped him regain his spark.

"I took baseball way too seriously too young and it made me lose love for the game. I ended up finding it [again] along the way. You're just trying to have a good time," Wynn said.

Palm Beach is often described as a bridge into the professional baseball world. Being away from home, playing every day, and traveling with a team is an adjustment many players have to get used to, Wynn included.

"[It was my] first time being away from home, first time playing baseball every day...Palm Beach helped me get used to pro ball and got my body acclimated," Wynn said.

Wynn's time on Palm Beach taught him the importance of mentorship as well. While here, he developed a friendship with Jose Oquendo, a Cardinals Hall of Famer and infield coordinator.

This mentorship has taught Wynn many lessons on and off the field, but the biggest is just absorbing the advice these baseball giants have to give.

"There's not too many better guys than [Oquendo]. Not only has he been there, but he has the numbers to back it up," Wynn said. "I just want to be a sponge around that guy. He's [very] attentive and his experience is super big for young guys like myself."

TINK HENCE; CLASS OF 2020; MEMPHIS REDBIRDS (AAA)

Tink Hence, drafted when he was 17, reflected on his time on Palm Beach as a time of growth and learning. Hence's journey is a little different than the others, starting at the Cardinals Complex League and working his way up. His confidence never wavered as he climbed through the ranks.

"It's really all on me," Hence said. "And you've got to really want it."

Hence's biggest lesson during his time on Palm Beach was keeping his confidence in himself bright. Staying focused on his own development has become his top priority, and his older teammates have been a large part of helping him learn.

"I came from the lowest level, and I climbed my way up. I've seen people get cut and traded. Just enjoy each day," Hence said.

Learning and growing is something that keeps Hence hungry and keeps him excited. Adjusting to different hitters and learning how he can strike them out fuels his passion for the game and has helped him earn awards like Pitcher of the Year in the complex league, Palm Beach, and Springfield. Hence has appeared in several Spring Training games since he got drafted and finds that being in the Major League bubble inspires him to keep pushing towards his ultimate dream.

"Being around [the Major League guys], I know I'm one step closer," Hence said. "It's easier if you step back and just enjoy the journey."

