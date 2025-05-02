Hammerheads Shut out Mets for Third Time in 2025

May 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (12-13) shut out the St. Lucie Mets (14-11) for the third time in 2025, and the second time by a final score of 4-0, with 4-0 being the final score in the series opener on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Jupiter got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. After drawing three walks to load the bases, Abrahan Ramirez smacked a two-RBI single to give the Hammerheads the early 2-0 lead. The Sharks also added one run each in the second and third innings as Victor Mesa Jr. hit an RBI single in the second and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart hit an RBI single in the third as Jupiter took a 4-0 lead.

Hammerheads starting pitcher Keyner Benitez finished with just 3 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out just one batter in a no-decision as he worked in and out of jams. It was his first appearance on the mound since April 19th when he earned his first state-side professional win against Daytona.

After the third inning, both teams went cold on offense leaving runners on base. Jupiter relief pitcher Natanael Polanco (W, 1-1) tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit, walked three batters, and struck out four hitters. Chase Centala (H, 1) followed Polanco with 1 1/3 scoreless frames. Juan Reynoso pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning and the Hammerheads completed their third shutout of the Mets with the 4-0 final score.

Mesa Jr. finished 2-for-5 with an RBI at the plate as part of a minor league rehab appearance. Julio Henriquez also finished 2-for-4 at the plate for just his second two-hit game of the season.

Jupiter goes for the series victory against St. Lucie in game two on Saturday, May 3rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

