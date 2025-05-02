Holcombe, Aponte Lead Dunedin Past Daytona in Series Opener

May 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Three different Dunedin Blue Jays logged three-hit games as they defeated the Daytona Tortugas 8-2 in game one of a three-game series on Friday night at TD Ballpark.

RHP Colby Holcombe (5 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 6 K) picked up his second win of the season, firing five frames of one-run ball with six strikeouts. Holcombe induced 20 whiffs on 51 swings for a 39% whiff rate, the most whiffs in a game by a Dunedin pitcher this season. He hurled a career-high 82 pitches. Over his last two starts, Holcombe is 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA and 12 strikeouts in ten innings of work. In his first 11 professional outings (ten starts), Holcombe has posted a 2.08 ERA in 39 innings, fanning 36.

RHP Colby Martin (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out the side in order in the 9th. Martin has hurled eight consecutive scoreless appearances to begin the season, over which he's fanned 11 and allowed only one hit in 8.1 innings.

CF Yhoangel Aponte (3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 2B) launched a three-run homer in the 6th inning to make it 6-2 and plated a run on a single in the 8th. His four RBI set a new career high. Aponte has hit safely in five straight games and reached base in his last six. Over his last 11 games, Aponte has 15 RBI and six extra-base hits. Aponte recorded his second three-hit game of the season and fifth multi-RBI game.

DH Manuel Beltre (3-for-4, 3 R, 2B, BB) had three hits and scored three runs in the win. Beltre tallied his team-leading ninth multi-hit game of the season and team-leading third three hit game. He has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games. Beltre has hit safely in three straight and has back-to-back multi-hit games.

1B Kendry Chirinos (3-for-4, RBI) notched his fourth multi-hit game of the season, and his first three-hit game. Chirinos's 5th inning single left the bat at 107.3 MPH, the hardest hit ball in the contest. He hit three balls 95+ MPH off the bat in the game.

LF Peyton Powell (0-for-0, 5 BB, RBI, R) walked five times and did not record an at-bat. Powell's five walks in the contest are the most in a game by a Dunedin player in the MLB stat portal era (2005). Over his first 12 professional games, Peyton Powell is batting .313/.522/.313 with 13 BB and ten runs scored.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.