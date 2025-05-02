Hammerheads Shut out Mets 4-0

May 2, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads pitched a two-hit shutout in a 4-0 victory over the St. Lucie Mets in the series opener on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Hammerheads improved to 3-1 against the Mets this season. All three Jupiter victories have been shutouts. Those are the only shutouts suffered by the Mets this season.

Jupiter took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Mets starter Will Watson walked three batters to load the bases and Abrahan Ramirez hit a two-out, two-run single to make it 2-0.

Victor Mesa, Jr. stung a RBI single against Watson in the second inning to make it 3-0.

The Hammerheads scored the game's final run in the third inning on a two-out RBI single by Jacob Jenkins-Cowart off Mets reliever Wellington Aracena.

The Mets offense piled up the base runners but couldn't muster a big hit. Colin Houck hit a double as the third batter of the game. Vincent Perozo hit a one-out single in the second inning. That would be the final St. Lucie hit. The Mets worked eight walks and were hit by pitches three times. However, they went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 base runners.

Jupiter starter Keyner Benitez pitched 3.1 innings. Four relievers - Franklin Sanchez, Natanael Polanco, Chase Centala and Juan Reynoso - combined for 5.2 hitless innings and eight strikeouts. Polanco pitched 2.2 innings to claim the win.

Watson took the loss. The Hammerheads grinded him for 60 pitches over 2.0 innings. Watson was charged with three runs on three hits and four walks.

Aracena pitched 3.0 innings of relief and gave up one run on two hits.

Cristofer Gomez tossed 3.0 scoreless innings with three strikeouts to finish the game out on the mound for the Mets.

Jupiter has now pitched 22 straight scoreless innings in the season series against the Mets. The Hammerheads entered the game with the worst ERA in the FSL (5.81) while the Mets offense averaged the third most runs per game in the league (5.58).

The Mets (14-11) and Hammerheads (12-13) play the second game of their series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

