Martinez Starts Strong, Sanchez Homers, But 'Tugas Falter in Ten

May 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Juan Martinez spun 5.0 innings of two-run ball and Carlos Sanchez lined his second home run of the season, but the Lakeland Flying Tigers erased a two-run deficit and squeaked past the Daytona Tortugas in ten innings 4-3 on Thursday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Lakeland (12-12) secured the series win despite recording just four hits and stranding ten baserunners, but ten Daytona walks (11-13) hurt the Tortuga pitching staff.

In the top of the first inning, Martinez ran into immediate trouble, allowing a leadoff single, then allowing a walk and plunking a batter to load the bases with no outs. Jackson Strong then bounced into a double play, which did bring in a run, but also helped Martinez limit the damage to just the one run.

In the bottom of the first, Daytona took the lead. With one out, Sanchez ripped a 2-2 fastball the other way and snuck it around the left-field foul pole for a solo homer, tying the game on his second homer of the year. The Tortugas weren't done, though, as Alfredo Duno reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a Carter Graham sacrifice fly to put Daytona in front 2-1.

An inning later, Iverson Espinoza walked with one out and stole second. With two outs, Kyle Henley lined an single to left to bring Espinoza across the plate to extend the lead to 3-1.

After the shaky first inning, Martinez settled down, spinning a 1-2-3 second and working around free passes in the third and fourth, including inducing another doubled play to end the third.

Martinez returned for the fifth, but with one out, Cristian Santana launched a solo shot out to left-center that trimmed the deficit to one. Martinez, though, retired the next two to finish the frame.

Martinez became just the second Tortuga this season to go 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, with three walks and one strikeout.

He left in line for the win, but Lakeland tied the game quickly in the sixth. A leadoff walk and stolen base was followed by a one-out double from Jackson Strong, tying the game, 3-3.

That remained the score through the rest of regulation, though not without further threats. Lakeland stranded two runners in both the eighth and ninth innings. Daytona, meanwhile, loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but couldn't come through with the big hit.

With the game moving on to the tenth, Lakeland's tenth began with a strikeout, but three straight walks followed to force in a run. Two strikeouts ended the inning to minimize the damage, though, giving Daytona a reasonable shot to tie or win.

After Daytona's tenth started with strikeout, Duno rolled a ground ball to the hole at short. Lakeland shortstop Woody Hadeen was unable to record an out, but he knocked down the grounder on a dive, likely saving a run. That play proved to be critical, as the following hitter bounced into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game, as the Tortugas fell short, 4-3 in ten innings.

Daytona will head across the state tomorrow to begin a three-game series at Dunedin against the Dunedin Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 6:15.

