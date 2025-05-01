Juan's Homer Lifts Mets to 5-2 Win over Cardinals

May 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets put together another late inning rally to beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 5-2 on Thursday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. The Mets took two of three in the series from the Cardinals and tied Palm Beach atop the Florida State League East standings.

The game was tied 2-2 in the top of the eighth. With two outs and the bases empty, Trey Snyder started a rally with a double. Nick Roselli followed with a walk. Simon Juan then came to the plate and crushed a three-run homer to give the Mets a 5-2 lead.

Reliever Hunter Hodges worked out of a jam in the home eighth inning and pitched a perfect ninth to close out the victory. He earned his first save.

Mets starter Edgar Moreta tossed 5.0 scoreless innings for the second straight start. He scattered five singles, walked one and struck out five.

Raimon Gomez pitched the sixth and seventh innings, allowing two runs (one earned). He hit 104 mph on the radar gun for the second straight appearance. The Cardinals scored their only runs against him on a two-out balk and a two-out wild pitch that tied the game 2-2 in the seventh inning.

The Mets got on the board first when Jeremy Rodriguez hit a two-out RBI single to plate Vincent Perozo in the second inning.

Juan delivered a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning to bring home Snyder for a 2-0 lead.

Juan went 2 for 4 with the homer and four RBI, all with two outs.

The Mets three pitchers held the Cardinals to 1 for 15 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets scored three runs in the eighth inning for the second straight game. They have now scored 24 runs in the eighth inning this year, their best offensive inning by five runs.

The Mets (14-10) start a new three-game series at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Friday when they take on the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

