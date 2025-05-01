Yesavage Wins Battle of Aces in Jays' 10-1 Rout

May 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - Blue Jays top pitching prospect Trey Yesavage outdueled Phillies top pitching prospect Andrew Painter as the Dunedin Blue Jays fired on all cylinders to defeat the Clearwater Threshers 10-1 in their series finale on Thursday night at TD Ballpark.

Yesavage, Gage Stanifer, and Javen Coleman combined for nine frames without allowing an earned run, with six hits, two walks, and 12 strikeouts. Dunedin's 14 hits in the contest mark their highest total in a game this season.

RHP Trey Yesavage (6 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 0 BB, 8 K) picked up his first professional win, firing six shutout frames with eight strikeouts. Yesavage struck out six of the first eight batters he faced. The Blue Jays No. 2 prospect induced 14 whiffs on 48 swings for a 29% whiff rate. Over his first five professional starts, Yesavage has posted a 2.31 ERA over 23.1 innings with 36 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP. Yesavage has fanned 28 batters in his last 15.2 innings. He ranks among Florida State League leaders with a 2.31 ERA (8th), 36 K (2nd), 23.1 IP (4th), .163 AVG (2nd), and 0.90 WHIP (3rd).

SS Manuel Beltre (2-for-4, HR, RBI, R, BB) launched a solo blast for his first of the year to lead off the 4th inning and put Dunedin on the board. Beltre tallied his team-leading eighth multi-hit game of the season. He's batting .421 in six games vs. CLR this season. Beltre has reached base in 11 of his last 12 games.

3B Tucker Toman (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) deposited a two-run homer in the 4th inning to extend the lead to 3-0, his first long ball of the season. His homer left the bat at 104.2 MPH and bounced off the top of the WestJet Flight Deck roof in right field. Toman has three multi-hit games over his last four contests. Over his last four games, he's batting .375 with four RBI. Toman registered his fifth multi-hit game of the season, and second multi-RBI game. Toman's two-run blast was his first homer since 4/26/24.

1B Kendry Chirinos (2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, 2B, BB) cracked an RBI single in the 6th, and doubled home a run in the 8th as part of a two-hit, two-RBI night. Chirinos notched his third multi-hit game of the season, and his first multi-RBI game.

