De Los Santos Homer and Stellar Pitching Lead Marauders Past Tarpons 1-0

May 1, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders earned their first shutout win of the season, allowing just two hits in their 1-0 victory over the Tampa Tarpons at LECOM Park on Thursday night.

Starter Peyton Stumbo was fantastic, tossing four scoreless frames while fanning five hitters to match a season high.

Greiber Mendez earned the win after two shutout innings ahead of Jose Garces and Noah Takacs who combined for the game's final three innings. In the process Takacs secured his second save of the season.

Tampa starter Griffin Herring was just as dominant, firing 6.2 innings while fanning 11 hitters in the process. He only allowed one run on the night when Yordany De Los Santos cracked a solo homer to right center in the bottom of the sixth, scoring the game's only run.

The victory Bradenton earned its first series win of the season. They have won five of their last seven contests.

With the win, Bradenton moved to 10-14 while Tampa fell to 9-15. Bradenton travels to Clearwater on Friday to begin a three-game series with the Threshers. First pitch for game one is set for 6:30 p.m. tomorrow with coverage beginning at 6:15 on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

