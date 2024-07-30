Tait's Towering Shot Isn't Enough in Rain-Shortened Loss

July 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Eduardo Tait gave the Clearwater Threshers (51-46, 8-23) an early lead, but the Jupiter Hammerheads (53-44, 17-14) scored the next seven runs unanswered as the Threshers fell 7-3 in six innings. The Threshers look to bounce back when they return for a Wednesday afternoon showdown against the Hammerheads.

Devin Saltiban was hit by a pitch from Hammerheads starter Liomar Martinez with one out in the first inning. After TJayy Walton drew a walk, Eduardo Tait hit a three-run blast over the right-field wall to give the Threshers an early lead. Jupiter got a run back on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third to cut the deficit to two runs.

The Hammerheads pulled off a double steal, with a runner stealing home to score their second run of the game and pull within one run of the Threshers. Jupiter took the lead on a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning to jump ahead 7-3.

Rain descended after the sixth inning, and before the top of the seventh began the game went into a delay. After a short delay, the game was called in a 7-3 defeat for the Threshers.

Alan Rangel allowed one hit and struck out four in 2.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Alex Garbrick allowed one run on one hit with one walk in 1.0 innings. Enrique Segura (1-4) took the loss with six runs on four hits in 2.0 innings, walking three and striking out two.

Tait has homered in his first at bat in each of the last two games...Saltiban became the first Thresher to steal 20 bases in 2024...Segura pitched out of the bullpen for the first time since 2023 in the FCL...Heredia has reached base in each of his last seven games...The Threshers continue a six-game home series against the Jupiter Hammerheads on Wednesday, July 31...First pitch will be at 12:00 pm at BayCare Ballpark...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

