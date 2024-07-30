Mussels Strike Out Season High In 4-0 Loss To Mets

July 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Saint Lucie Mets scored in their first and last trips to the plate, defeating the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 4-0 on Tuesday night at Hammond Stadium.

Mussels' (50-44, 19-10) pitchers struck out a season high 16 batters in the loss. Wilker Reyes, Jack Noble, and Tomas Cleto combined to strike out 14 batters across 7.1 innings of work out of the bullpen. The trio did not walk a batter and allowed just two singles.

However, Saint Lucie (32-65, 9-22) also struck out a season high 19 batters as the teams combined to strike out 35 times in the series opener.

Fort Myers' starter Paulshawn Pasqualotto (2-6) opened his outing with back-to-back walks. Colin Houck got the Mets on the board with a sacrifice fly to right. Yonatan Henriquez followed with an RBI double to make it 2-0.

Still leading by that score in the ninth, Houck opened the frame with a walk. Two batters later, Yohairo Cuevas also walked to put two aboard. Willy Fanas then singled to right to plate Houck and Cuevas followed on a Mussels error to make it 4-0.

Fort Myers left 11 men on base and went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position, as the Mussels had traffic on the bases in seven of their nine trips to the plate.

The Mussels return to action on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Ross Dunn (1-3, 5.91) starts for Fort Myers, opposite Edgar Moreta (0-2, 8.26) of Saint Lucie. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.