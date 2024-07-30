Dunedin Delivers in Extras for Win at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - Dunedin used timely hitting and a strong bullpen effort to take a 4-3, 10-inning win on the road over Daytona on Tuesday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

The win boosts the Blue Jays' second half record to 15-14.

Dunedin fell behind early in the second inning, as Malvin Valdez and Connor Burns laced RBI singles off Jays' starter Ryan Watson to open a 2-0 deficit.

Watson settled in from there, and did not allow another run or hit in a six-inning outing, racking up five strikeouts.

After being no-hit through five innings, Dunedin's offense got a jolt in the top of the sixth, as Drew Jemison roped a leadoff double off the left field wall. Then, in his pro debut, DH Aaron Parker delivered an RBI single to drive in Jemison, trimming Daytona's lead to 2-1.

In the seventh, Dunedin tied it up. Yeuni Munoz worked a one out walk and Jean Joseph followed with a double, setting up runners on second and third for Jemison, who brought Munoz home with sacrifice fly, knotting the game at two.

In the bottom of the seventh, Nate Garkow took over for Watson out of Dunedin's bullpen. In a near-flawless effort, the right-hander struck out six batters, allowing just a single and a walk in three innings, keeping the game tied.

After leaving the bags loaded in the top of the ninth, the Jays scored instantly in the 10th, courtesy of a Yhoangel Aponte RBI triple that gave Dunedin its first lead of the night. Arjun Nimmala drove in Aponte on a sac fly to give Dunedin the key second run and a 4-2 lead.

The second run came into play in the bottom of the 10th, as Eliander Alcalde retired all three batters he faced, but did allow a sacrifice fly that made it 4-3.

The series continues Wednesday evening in Daytona, as the two clubs play a scheduled doubleheader, making up for a June 23 rainout in Dunedin. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:00pm. Fans can tune into the hometown broadcast for free online at https://www.milb.com/dunedin/fans/radio.

