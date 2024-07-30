Mets' Pitchers Set Franchise Record for Strikeouts in 9-Inning Game

July 30, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

St. Lucie Mets News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets' pitching staff set a new franchise record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game by striking out the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels 19 times in a 4-0 victory on Tuesday at Hammond Stadium.

Grant Hartwig (knee), pitching on a MiLB rehab assignment, struck out two in the first inning. Saul Garcia struck out nine over the next 4.0 innings. Irving Cota fanned three batters in 2.0 innings and Gregori Louis whiffed five batters over the final 2.0 innings.

The Mets scored two of their runs in the first inning. Boston Baro and A.J. Ewing drew two walks to start the game. Baro scored on a Colin Houck sac fly and Ewing came around to score on a two-out RBI double by Yonatan Henriquez.

The game remained 2-0 until the top of the ninth. Houck drew a leadoff walk and scored on a RBI single by Willy Fanas. Yohairo Cuevas also scored on the play with the help of a throwing error.

But the story was the Mets pitching. The Mets recorded at least two strikeouts in each of the first six innings. Garcia struck out the side in the third inning. Louis struck out five of the last six batters he faced to finish the game and record his first save.

Garcia got the win. His nine strikeouts tied a career high. He also struck out nine twice last year in St. Lucie.

The Mighty Mussels outhit the Mets 6-5 but they went 0-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 base runners. Leadoff hitter Byron Chourio was 0 for 5 with five strikeouts.

Houck went 2 for 2 with two singles, a walk and a sac fly for the Mets.

It was the seventh shutout pitched by the Mets and their fifth on the road. Their last two wins have been by scores of 4-0.

The Mets (10-21, 32-65) and Mighty Mussels (19-10, 50-44) play the second game of their series at Hammond Stadium on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from July 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.