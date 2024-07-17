Flying Tigers Take on Blue Jays July 19-21

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers will return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium for a three-game homestand against the Dunedin Blue Jays from July 19-21. Single-game tickets and theme game ticket packages remain available at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers split a six-game road set against the St. Lucie Mets, including back-to-back wins on July 12 and July 13.

Starting pitcher Hayden Minton dominated in his outing against the Mets on July 12, earning a career-high 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Upcoming homestand (July 19-21):

Friday, July 19 (6:30 p.m. first pitch)

Strike Out Cancer Night, presented by Orlando Health, and Pick the Stick Night

Flying Tigers fans are encouraged to wear pink to show support for all of those who have been affected by breast cancer.

The Breast Cancer Foundation of Central Florida is teaming up with the Flying Tigers for a special ticket package. Fans who purchase tickets using this link will receive an exclusive tote bag upon arrival.

There will be a mural on the Joker Marchant Stadium concourse for fans to sign and describe for whom they wear pink. Signs will be held up during the game to recognize those individuals.

The Little Caesars Family 4 Pack ticket option will be available for purchase prior to the game. With this offer, Flying Tigers fans will receive four tickets, four soft drinks and four Little Caesars cheese pizza slices for just $44.

During Friday's game, Flying Tigers fans can also play Pick The Stick. Fans can grab their card upon entry, pick a player and follow the game closely to see if they make the leaderboard. A special prize will be awarded to the winner at the end of the season-long initiative.

Saturday, July 20 (6:00 p.m. first pitch)

Malmö Oat Milkers Night, presented by Oatly

Coming to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium all the way from Malmö, Sweden, the Lakeland Flying Tigers will transform into the Oat Milkers for our newest - and possibly weirdest - alter ego game of the season.

Flying Tigers fans are encouraged to purchase their Oak Milkers tickets now before they sell out.

Sunday, July 21 (12:00 p.m. first pitch)

Christmas in July

Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Christmas attire as Joker Marchant Stadium is transformed into a winter wonderland.

Flying Tigers fans are encouraged to participate in an interactive "Christmas in July" game and enjoy themed activities throughout the ballpark.

After the game, kids 12 and under can run the bases, weather permitting.

The Little Caesars Family 4 Pack ticket option will once again be available for purchase prior to the game. Flying Tigers fans purchasing the package will receive four tickets, four soft drinks and four Little Caesars cheese pizza slices for just $44.

All-you-can-eat Brunch is available in the Miller Lite '34 Club from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. for $35.

All season long, fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $8 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140.

For group outing information, call the Group Sales department at 863-686-8075 (option 2).

