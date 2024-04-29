Lakeland Flying Tigers Open Six-Game Homestand against Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday

LAKELAND, Fla. - After winning five of six games on the road against the Tampa Tarpons, the Lakeland Flying Tigers will return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, April 30 as they begin a six-game homestand against the Clearwater Threshers.

First pitch of the series opener against the Threshers is set for 6:30 p.m.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers' offense exploded against the Tarpons on April 24, with five hitters posting multi-hit efforts to help Lakeland score a season-high 14 runs in a 14-5 win.

Starting pitcher Joe Miller impressed in his lone outing in the series, collecting a season-high six strikeouts in five innings of one-run ball.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat concession stand options for one price on Wednesday, May 1. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5 - 8 p.m.

Trivia Thursday

Join us for Trivia Night and play along in the stands during the game.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, May 5 with an all-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., serving a variety of breakfast and dessert options.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $8 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email FlyingTigers@Tigers.com .

For group outing information, contact the Group Sales department at 863-686-8075 option 2 or FlyingTigersGroups@Tigers.com .

