Mets Back Home Tuesday for 6-Game Series vs. Jupiter

April 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets are back at Clover Park Tuesday-Sunday for a six-game series against the Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins affiliate).

Tuesday's game and games Thursday-Saturday begin at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday's finale starts at 12:10 p.m.

Headlining the home stand is Silver Sluggers Night on Tuesday, Dollar Night on Thursday and Star Wars Night on Saturday.

Here is a full list of promotions at the ballpark for the week ahead:

Tuesday - 6:10 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 1:10 p.m.

Thursday - 6:10 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $2 Bud Light, Budweiser and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles, $2 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts, $2 hot dogs, $2 24 oz. fountain sodas and $2 popcorn.

-Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Night: Fans who donate five non-perishable food items will receive a free ticket. Donations go towards the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Friday - 6:10 p.m.

-Friday Family Fan Club: For $48 per family member, members receive a ticket to all Friday games, parking to all Friday games, 25 percent off concessions and merchandise every Friday game, a passholder card and exclusive access to Friday Family Fan Club events.

-Kids run the bases after the game!

-Silver Slugger Platinum Night: Platinum Silver Sluggers members get in free and can enjoy a free soda.

Saturday - 6:10 p.m.

- Star Wars Night: The Mets will wear special Mandalorian/Grogu jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Night to Shine. Fans can bid on the autographed game-worn jerseys at stluciemets.com/auction. There will be Star Wars-themed entertainment throughout the game.

Sunday - 12:10 p.m.

-Sunday Brunch: $30 per person includes a game ticket and a brunch buffet that features Cinco de Mayo themed food. Brunch is served on the covered terrace. $15 optional add on for bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Brunch tickets must be purchased in advance at stluciemets.com.

