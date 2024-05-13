Lakeland Flying Tigers Kick off 12-Game Homestand Starting Tuesday

May 13, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







LAKELAND, Fla. - The Lakeland Flying Tigers will return to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Tuesday, May 14 as they open a 12-game homestand, beginning with a six-game set against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels from May 14-19 followed by another six-game set against the Palm Beach Cardinals from May 21-26.

First pitch of the series opener against the Mighty Mussels is set for 6:30 p.m. The Flying Tigers come into the series with a 22-11 record this season, tied for first place in the Florida State League West.

Last Series

The Flying Tigers won five of six games on the road against the Daytona Tortugas.

Lakeland pitchers threw two combined shutouts against Daytona, first earning a 1-0 win on May 9 before earning a 6-0 victory on May 11.

Shortstop Kevin McGonigle was an offensive catalyst against the Tortugas, batting .310 in the series with one triple.

Bingo Tuesday, presented by Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply

Every Tuesday is Bingo Night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, presented by Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply. All fans will receive a bingo card upon entry to the ballpark, with a chance to win Walk-On's gift cards and Flying Tigers prizes during every Lakeland at-bat. The first 10 fans who record a bingo will win a prize.

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat concession stand options for one price on Wednesday, May 15. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Trivia Thursday

Join us for Trivia Night on Thursday, May 16 and play along in the stands during the game.

Saturday Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza & Armed Forces Appreciation, presented by Crews Bank & Trust

The Flying Tigers will light up the night with a fantastic fireworks show following the game on Saturday, May 18 (weather permitting).

To thank our brave service men and women, all active duty and retired military veterans will receive free entry into the game with a valid military ID.

Sunday Brunch & Family Fun Day

Fans can purchase a '34 Club ticket and enjoy brunch in style on Sunday, May 19 with an all-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., serving a variety of breakfast and dessert options.

Young Flying Tigers fans can enjoy kids' zones with multiple activities during the game, including face painting, balloon artists and bounce houses. All kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game to run the bases (weather permitting).

Against the Palm Beach Cardinals, May 21-26

All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

This all-inclusive package includes your game ticket and all-you-can-eat concession stand options for one price on Wednesday, May 22. Enjoy unlimited hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn, pretzels and fountain drinks from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Friday Bark in the Park, presented by AAA

Fans can enjoy the game on Friday, May 24 with their four-legged best friends.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as low as $8 at LakelandFlyingTigers.com/Tickets. Season tickets at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium are also available for as low as $5 per game.

For more information about Flying Tigers single-game or season tickets, call the box office at 863-413-4140 or email [email protected] .

For group outing information, contact the Group Sales department at 863-686-8075 option 2 or [email protected].

