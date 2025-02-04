Mac McClung to Participate in 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Orlando Magic two-way guard Mac McClung will take flight in the 2025 AT&T Slam Dunk on Saturday, February 15 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The event will be the third event of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

McClung is the two-time reigning AT&T Slam Dunk champion after winning in 2023 while with the Philadelphia 76ers and in 2024 as a member of the NBA G League's Osceola Magic. The Texas Tech product will look to become the first three-peat dunk contest winner, and the first three-time champion since Nate Robinson won in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

McClung will be joined by San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle, Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis and Milwaukee Bucks second-year wing Andre Jackson Jr.

Signed to a two-way contract by Orlando on Sep. 19, 2024, McClung has played and started in 13 games during the regular season with Osceola, averaging 23.5 ppg., 5.9 apg. and 4.2 rpg. in 33.7 mpg. He also started in 14 games during the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament with Osceola, averaging 17.4 ppg., 4.7 apg. and 3.7 rpg. in 31.7 mpg. McClung will also take part in the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars game.

Osceola will return to Kissimmee on Sun. Feb. 9 when they host the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and aired on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBA TV.

The Magic will hold a Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBAGLeague.com. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Black History Month Magic jersey. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

