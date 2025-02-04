Sioux Falls Bounces Back in 121-109 Victory over Santa Cruz

February 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce snapped a two-game losing streak and got back to .500 in a 121-109 on Tuesday night from the Sanford Pentagon.

Bryson Warren secured 30 points on 10-17 FGA (5-10 3PA) and nine assists to lead Sioux Falls (8-8). Malik Williams finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds. He's posted 19-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in four of his last five games.

Santa Cruz (9-6) scored 31 first quarter points, as its bench netted 16 points on 5-8 FGA to outscore Sioux Falls by eight points in the frame.

The Skyforce went out on a 19-4 run to start the second quarter and took a 42-35 lead to the 7:06 mark of the frame. Santa Cruz ended the half on a 24-15 lead to take a 59-57 lead at intermission. Sioux Falls dominated the paint in the second quarter, outscoring the Warriors 18-8 on 9-10 FGA.

Warren and Nassir Little combined for 20 of the 29 points in the third quarter on 5-11 FGA, as the Skyforce trailed 87-86 heading to the final 12 minutes.

Sioux Falls shot 60 percent from the field (12-20 FGA) in the final frame and had a fourth quarter season high 63.8 percent from deep on 7-11 3PA to outscore Santa Cruz by 12 points in the frame to secure the victory.

Alondes Williams posted his second double-double of the regular season with 20 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Yuri Collins led the Warriors with 26 points and 10 assists, while Blake Hinton and Donta Scott combined for 34 points to round out top performers for Santa Cruz.

Sioux Falls continues play at home on Saturday against the Greensboro Swarm (8-7). Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST on Heritage Court. Santa Cruz hosts the Austin Spurs (10-5) on Friday at 9:00 PM CST.

