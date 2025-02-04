Moses Brown Name G League Player of the Month

White Plains, NY -The NBA G League announced today that Moses Brown of the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, has been named NBA G League Player of the Month for the month of January.

Brown, 25-years old (7'2, 258-pounds), has played in 14 games (all starts) in the month of January, holding an average of 16.7 points, 6.6 offensive rebounds, and 16.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 60.8% from the field in 30.8 minutes of action. During the regular season, Brown is currently averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 offensive rebounds, and 15.3 rebounds in 16 games (all starts).

Brown becomes the second Westchester Knick in franchise history, and the first since Trey Burke (December, 2017-2018), to receive Player of the Month honors.

To close out the month of January, Brown secured career-highs with 25 rebounds and 12 offensive rebounds, to go along with 19 points against the Osceola Magic on January 30th. Prior to that, Brown recorded the best performance of his professional career with a career-high 30 points and 21 rebounds on January 27th vs. the Iowa Wolves. He became the first player in Westchester Knicks history to record 30+ points and 20+ rebounds in a single game. Brown has secured 20+ rebounds in five games in the month of January.

Brown, a NY-Native from Queens, NY, will represent the Westchester Knicks at the NBA G League Up Next game presented by AT&T, during NBA All-Star Weekend, on Sunday, February 16th at the NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center, located in San Francisco, CA.

The Westchester Knicks prepare for the first of a back-to-back matchup against the Cleveland Charge on Friday, February 7th at 7:00 P.M.

