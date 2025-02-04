Colin Castleton's Career High Lifts Osceola Magic over Delaware Blue Coats

February 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - Colin Castleton scored a career-high 28 points, and the Osceola Magic (8-6) took down the Delaware Blue Coats (6-11) 115-98 on Tuesday morning. While shooting an impressive 9-of-13 from the field, the newest member of the Magic filled up the stat sheet. The former Gator pulled down nine rebounds to go along with three blocks and three steals.

Jaylen Martin led the short-handed Blue Coats with 15 points. Aminu Mohammed tallied 10 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals for Delaware.

All five Magic starters scored in double figures, led by Castleton's 28. Ethan Thompson had 21 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and from behind the arc. Jalen Slawson scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting and recorded 11 rebounds.

Forward Alex Morales contributed 12 points with seven rebounds and six assists. Filling in for an injured Mac McClung, Javonte Smart had a 19-point, nine-rebound performance on an effective 8-of-14 shooting overall and 3-of-6 from three.

Up Next:

The Magic will complete their three-game road trip against the Eastern Conference leading Raptors 905 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre on Fri. Feb. 7. Tipoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Tubi.

Osceola is back in Kissimmee on Sun. Feb. 9 when they host the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and aired on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBA TV.

The Magic will hold a Black History Month Celebration, presented by Publix on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and NBAGLeague.com. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Black History Month Magic jersey. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

In Case You Missed It:

Magic two-way guard Trevelin Queen was selected this past week to the 2025 G League Up Next Game via fan vote as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco, California. Queen will be making his second appearance in the event after winning MVP during last year's Up Next Game.

In the Community:

On Sat. Feb. 1, the Osceola Magic mascot Swish joined Orlando's mascot Stuff at the 5th Annual Magic 5k and Kids' Run presented by AdventHealth. The event helped benefit the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation's (OMYF) efforts in giving back to the local community.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Publix for being the presenting sponsor for the team's Black History Month Celebration on Mon. Feb. 10 against the Grand Rapids Gold.

