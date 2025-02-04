Stockton Kings Head Coach Quinton Crawford Named NBA G League Coach of the Month for January

February 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the NBA G League announced that Stockton Kings Head Coach Quinton Crawford was named NBA G League Coach of the Month for January.

In his first season with the Stockton Kings and first position as head coach, Crawford has led the team to an 11-3 record (13-4 overall), securing the winningest record in the NBA G League. Under his leadership, the Kings have averaged 113.4 points, 45.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals, and 7.2 blocks in 14 games in January, with a 115.9 offensive rating, ranking second in the league. Stockton also finished the month ranked third in blocks, fifth in field goal percentage, and sixth in three-point field goal percentage per game. Crawford becomes the second head coach in Stockton Kings history to earn this recognition.

Additionally, two-way forward Isaac Jones made franchise history as the first Stockton Kings player to be named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played January 20-26. Jones and center Skal Labissière have also been selected to compete in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T, earning their spots via fan vote and league selection, respectively.

