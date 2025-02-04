Gaines and Hall Combine for 54, Windy City Bests Rip City

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, earned a 129-113 win over the Rip City Remix on Monday night. Windy City guard Eric Gaines led the Bulls with a career-high 28 points, knocking down five three-pointers. The contest marked Gaines' first professional start in his rookie season.

Windy City guard Jordan Hall flirted with another triple-double, recording 26 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. Hall connected on a game-high six three-pointers while also tallying two blocks and a steal. Windy City guard Mike Miles Jr. ended with a season-best 17 points, going 7-8 from the floor. The Bulls knocked down 20 threes, a season-high, at a strong 44.4% rate.

Rip City led by five after the first quarter despite Windy City shooting over 50% from beyond the arc. The Bulls took the lead in the second period, dominating and outscoring the Remix 35-18. Gaines had a game-high 15 points in the frame, making six shots. Windy City kept its lead after the two teams split the third quarter 33 points apiece. The Bulls then shot over 52% from the field in the fourth to secure the victory.

Portland Trailblazers center Duop Reath, on assignment with Rip City, put up a game-high 36 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double. Trailblazers guard/forward Rayan Rupert, also on assignment with the Remix, ended with 24 points, going 10-14 from the floor. The Remix had 20 turnovers in the loss, leading to 36 Windy City points.

Windy City jumps to 6-10 with the win while the Remix fall to 6-7.

The Bulls return home for their next matchup against Grand Rapids on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:00am CT and the game will be broadcast on Chicago Sports Network and ESPN+.

