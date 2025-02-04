Seven Vipers Players Reach Double Digits in Triumph over Cleveland

February 4, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Cleveland Charge (8-8) 124-114 on Monday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

RGV set the pace early in the game as the team jumped out on top from the get-go. However, with seven seconds on the clock, Cleveland hit a three-pointer which quickly turned the quarter around in favor of the visiting team with a score of 28-26.

In the second quarter things bounced back-and-forth in the first six minutes. After two ties and a score of 42-42, Cleveland hit a 9-2 run which gave the team a 51-44 lead. The Charge closed the quarter in control with a 63-61 advantage.

The seesaw battle continued into the third quarter as the game faced four more ties and seven lead changes. At the 3:49 mark RGV managed to pull away with an 81-78 advantage. RGV kept the upper hand to close the third quarter with a score of 92-85.

RGV hit a 12-4 run to open the fourth quarter which set the score at 104-89. Teddy Allen and Kevin Cross Jr. scored 11 and 12 points, respectively, in the fourth quarter to keep the fuel burning for RGV until the buzzer hit zero. The Vipers walked away with a 124-114 victory.

Allen paved the way for the Vipers with 27 points in 27 minutes. Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh, John Knight III and Jermaine Samuels Jr. finished with 15 points each. Cross Jr. finished the night with 14 points. Daishen Nix and Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante contributed 12 points each.

Elijah Hughes led all scorers with 30 points. Feron Hunt had a double-double consisting of 29 points and 16 rebounds. Nae'Qwan Tomlin finished the night with 21 points for the Cavaliers.

The Vipers will go on the road on Friday, Feb. 7 to take on the Rip City Remix at Chiles Center. Fans can catch the action on www.NBAGLeague.com. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.