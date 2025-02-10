Tucson Sugar Skulls Sign Veteran QB Charles Mccullum for 2025 Season
February 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Tucson Sugar Skulls News Release
The Tucson Sugar Skulls have signed veteran quarterback Charles McCullum for the 2025 season.
Entering his eighth IFL season, McCullum has amassed over 14,356 passing yards and 369 touchdowns, along with more than 2,500 rushing yards and 80 touchdowns. A two-time IFL MVP and All-IFL First Team selection (2016 & 2017), he brings proven leadership and playmaking ability to Tucson.
