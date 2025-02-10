Freight Complete Trade with Tucson Sugar Skulls

Indoor Football League (IFL)

FISHERS - On Monday, the Fishers Freight announced a trade with the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

The trade sends Freight Offensive Lineman Brevyn Jones to Tucson in exchange for Sugar Skulls Offensive Lineman Johari Branch.

Branch, a 6'3 330 pound native of Chicago, Illinois was the number two JUCO offensive guard in the country before transferring to Division I Maryland to continue his collegiate playing career.

His first season was cut short due to COVID but he started in all five games for the Terps. Branch would start 25 games during his final two seasons, 17 at guard and eight at center. He would play in the East-West Shrine Game before declaring for the NFL Draft.

After going undrafted, Branch was signed as an undrafted free agent and went to camp with the Los Angeles Chargers. He would later be released and have his first professional snaps with the Massachusetts Pirates in the IFL.

Branch was named a member of the IFL's All-Rookie Team and was an All-IFL Second Team selection in 2024.

"Signing Branch is huge for our organization," said Freight Head Coach Dixie Wooten. "He brings versatility, high football IQ, and he's very physical. To win football games, it starts with the offensive line, and signing Branch adds to an already talented group."

