Panthers Sign Defensive Back Shamar Moreland

February 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added depth to their defensive backfield by signing former Ottawa University Arizona standout Shamar Moreland.

"Shamar possesses a variety of traits, with size, strength and speed that make him a force as a defensive back," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is built like a running back and tackles like a safety has the ball skills of a cornerback."

At NAIA Ottawa University Moreland starred as a running back, being named NAIA First-Team All-America at All-Purpose in 2021. He led the NAIA with 212.6 all-purpose yards per game and set a program record with 409 yards against Panhandle State. He also led the nation with four kick return touchdowns-two kickoff and two punt returns for scores-on the way to being named the Sooner Conference Special Teams Player of the Year.

Following his college career, Moreland attended rookie minicamp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League before switching positions to defensive back.

Moreland continued that adjustment upon making the Northern Arizona Wranglers roster in 2024 following an open tryout, eventually working his way into the starting lineup. He played in nine games and made three interceptions, including a 29-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter of a home win over San Antonio in June.

"I started the season as the last man on the team, just trying to keep a roster spot, and I kept working to become a starter. I learned from a lot of guys who had played this game before and poured their knowledge into me," said Moreland. "At this point in my journey, I'm grateful to put on pads and a helmet to play this game at a high level and help the Panthers win a championship."

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.