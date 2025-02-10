Vegas Knight Hawks Announce 2025 Ticketing On-Sale Dates

February 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today ticket on-sale dates for the 2025 season. Vegas will kickoff their 16-game regular season at home on Friday, April 11 when they take on the San Diego Strike Force at Lee's Family Forum. A breakdown of ticket on-sale dates can be found below, and more information regarding single-game tickets will be available later this month.

Today, Feb. 10: Flex Plans On-Sale

Flex plans allow fans to attend whichever games work best for their schedule, with no blackout dates. Choose from a 3-Game, 4-Game, or 5-Game Pack. 5-Game Packs offer the greatest value with tickets starting at just $24 per seat, per game. Click here to purchase.

Monday, Feb. 17: Priority Access - Group Tickets and Single-Game Chambers

Anyone with a deposit on file will receive first access to Knight Hawks single-game chambers (suites).

Tuesday, Feb. 18: Group Tickets and Single-Game Chambers Public On-Sale

For more information or to inquire about premium seating, please call 702-645-4259 or email tickets@knighthawksfootball.com.

