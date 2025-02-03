Three-Time WNBA Champion Natasha Howard Returns to Indiana Fever

February 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever today announced the signing of free agent Natasha Howard, a three-time WNBA Champion, Defensive Player of the Year and former First Round draft pick of the Fever. Howard, who was selected by Indiana No. 5 overall in the 2014 WNBA Draft, will again suit up for the Circle City having previously played for the team in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

"Natasha has been a top free agent target for us since day one. In addition to being one of the most versatile forwards our league has ever seen, she is also a proven winner and will bring a great veteran presence to our locker room," said Indiana Fever General Manager and COO Amber Cox. "Having worked with her the last two seasons, I came to admire her professionalism and approach to the game. She's an incredible player and even better person and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the Fever."

"I'm so thankful to God for leading me back to my home with the Indiana Fever. No matter the situation, when you believe and uplift, a great gift will be waiting for you," Howard said. "I'm excited to get back to Indiana to represent and share the love with those who believed in me from day one."

A native of Toledo, Ohio, the signing reunites Howard with Head Coach Stephanie White, who was an assistant with the Fever in 2014 before taking over as Head Coach in 2015. Together the pair reached the 2015 WNBA Finals after having made it to the Conference Final the year prior, Howard's rookie campaign.

Howard won back-to-back WNBA Championships in 2017 and 2018, with the Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm, respectively. The 2018 title marked her first with Seattle, again winning with the side in 2020 - her third career championship.

Individually, Howard was honored as the 2018 Most Improved Player after leading the Storm to a league best record and posting a then career-high 13.2 points per game, 6.4 rebounds, 1.97 blocked shots and 1.29 steals. A year later, in 2019, the Florida State University product was named to the All-WNBA First Team and earned the league's Defensive Player of the Year award following a season that saw her total a league-leading 74 steals while also finishing third in the WNBA in total blocked shots (59) and blocks per game (1.74).

Howard is also a two-time WNBA All-Star (2019 & 2022).

The forward has also won numerous championships overseas, including two Turkish League championships (2022-23 & 2023-24), two EuroLeague titles (2023 & 2024), the 2023 FIBA Europe SuperCup and the 2024 Turkish Cup.

Currently competing with Turkey's Çukurova, Howard is averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game to go along with 10.8 rebounds.

