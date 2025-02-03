Golden State Valkyries Sign Monique Billings

February 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed unrestricted free agent Monique Billings following her 2024 Valkyries Expansion Draft selection.

"Monique brings veteran experience and elite rebounding ability to our frontcourt," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Her energy and physicality align perfectly with the style of play we're building, and her seven years of WNBA experience will be invaluable to our inaugural team."

The 6-4 forward averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds with the Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings in the 2024 season. Throughout her seven-year WNBA career, Billings has appeared in 213 regular season games, recording 16 double-doubles and career totals of 1315 points, 1229 rebounds, 196 assists, 154 steals and 102 blocks.

"Monique's versatility will make her an excellent addition to our roster," said Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "Her ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor, with her tenacity and strength, will be crucial to our success."

A UCLA graduate, Billings ranks first in program history with 228 blocks and second with 1,159 rebounds. She was selected 15th overall by the Atlanta Dream in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

For more information on the Valkyries, please visit valkyries.com.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.