Valkyries Inaugural 2025 Nike Explorer Uniforms Now Available at Valkyries Shop

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that their inaugural Nike Explorer uniforms are available for purchase, enabling fans to wear the team's on-court look for the first time. Through an innovative partnership with Kaiser Permanente, every Valkyries jersey purchased will generate a $25 donation to the Warriors Community Foundation and support programs designed to empower Bay Area girls to live healthy, active lifestyles on and off the court. The team will have jerseys available for guard Kate Martin, who will wear #20 for the Valkyries, and forward Kayla Thornton, who will wear #5. Additionally, fans have the option to customize a Valkyries uniform with their preferred name and number.

Fans who wish to purchase the Valkyries 2025 Nike Explorer uniform can click HERE.

"Through our partnership with Kaiser Permanente and this impactful community program, wearing an inaugural Valkyries jersey carries significant weight for the next generation of girls in sport," said Valkyries President, Jess Smith. "We are proud to use this platform to keep young girls engaged in sports, provide access to strong leaders and coaches, and offer the opportunity to develop essential leadership skills and connections to serve them throughout their lives."

In December, the Valkyries and Kaiser Permanente conducted a series of focus groups with medical experts, community leaders, current and former athletes, coaches, and parents to identify why girls between ages 9 and 15 often leave competitive sports and how to best address the gaps.

"Through this effort, we learned there are various challenges facing young girls including systemic issues in girls' sports programs, funding disparities, a lack of confidence, and under-supported coaches and mentors," said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente's Northern California region. "By partnering with the Valkyries on this initiative, we are creating a comprehensive program that addresses these challenges head-on through coaching workshops and networking opportunities, new programs that promote wellness and active lifestyles, and a commitment to total health-mind, body and spirit."

The Valkyries 2025 Nike Explorer uniform features a black base with the team's distinctive global logo in violet, which incorporates the Bay Bridge with suspension cables reimagined as wings - a powerful symbol of the Valkyries' fierce identity. The design includes five triangles within the wings, representing the five players on each side of the court, while thirteen lines extend from the sword/bridge tower, signifying the Valkyries' position as the WNBA's 13th franchise.

JPMorganChase and Kaiser Permanente, both previously announced as Valkyries Founding Partners, are featured on the uniforms. Kaiser Permanente is the team's core jersey partner, with the Kaiser Permanente logo on the abdomen of the uniform, and Chase Freedom is the team's shield jersey partner, with a Chase Freedom logo adorned on the uniform's left shoulder.

To check out more Valkyries merchandise, please visit valkyries.com or visit the Golden State Shop in Thrive City and pay with your Chase Card to receive $20 off when you spend $100. This offer is valid in-store only with use of a Chase debit or credit card.

