Las Vegas Aces Sign Rookie Center Elizabeth Kitley

February 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas today announced the signing of rookie center Elizabeth Kitley, who the Aces selected at No. 24 in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Kitley missed Virginia Tech's final four games of the 2023-24 season after tearing her ACL, and has been working with the Aces medical staff to rehabilitate her knee.

"I am so excited to see what Elizabeth Kitley can do for the Aces in 2025," said Fargas. "After watching her progress through her injury and rehab this past year, seeing her work ethic and drive to return to the court gives us confidence in our selection of Liz in the 2024 draft. She had a phenomenal collegiate career, and we cannot wait to see her at the next level here in Las Vegas this year."

"This past year tested me in every way, but it also reminded me why I love this game," Kitley said. "The hard days, the rehab, the doubts-they all led me here. I'm beyond grateful for this next chapter with the Aces. Let's get to work."

Kitley, who recently had her No. 33 jersey retired by Virginia Tech, capped her five-year career in Blacksburg as the ACC's all-time leading scorer (2,709) and rebounder (1,506), while connecting on 55.2% of her field goal attempts. Kitley averaged 17.9 points and 11.4 rebounds in 151 career games, scored 20 or more points 60 times and grabbed 10 or more boards on 81 occasions with 76 double-doubles.

The 6-6 All-American from Summerfield, North Carolina, was a three-time ACC Player of the Year, four-time All-ACC first team selection, three times named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and was the 2020 ACC Rookie of the Year. During her five years in Blacksburg, the Hokies posted a 115-42 (.732) record, competed in four NCAA Tournaments, advanced to the 2023 Final Four, earned the 2023 ACC Tournament crown and the 2024 ACC regular season championship.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.