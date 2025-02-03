WNBA App Continues to Enhance Content Offering by Streaming 2025 Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball Games

NEW YORK - The WNBA will once again enhance the league's content offerings this winter by providing fans live and on-demand access to 14 of the 24 basketball games from Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball (AU), whose basketball roster features over 20 current and former WNBA athletes.

This marks the third consecutive year in which WNBA platforms are streaming Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball game action and the second straight year the AU games will be available free on the WNBA App.

The WNBA App brings fans closer to the game of women's basketball and the players they follow with a diverse array of content and experiences. Via the App, fans can stay connected to the WNBA and women's basketball throughout the year, with the latest news and biggest stories, on-court highlights, behind-the-scenes stories, and more.

"Collaborating with Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball to again make these games available worldwide is one of many ways the WNBA App serves as the direct-to-consumer provider of professional women's basketball," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "We are proud to have the WNBA App serve as the free, live stream provider of AU Pro Basketball, particularly with so many current WNBA players set to star in the upcoming AU season alongside a talented group of young players looking to make their mark."

"We are excited about the WNBA's continued support of Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball, and thrilled that fans will once again be able to enjoy AU Pro Basketball action for free through the WNBA App," said Megan Perry, Vice President of Basketball, Athletes Unlimited. "We have a diverse blend of professional talent that features the names and faces of WNBA players that our fans know and love, alongside emerging professional talent, wrapped in an intense 5-on-5 competition to crown an individual champion."

The 2025 Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball season will feature 40 players competing on four teams, with each athlete vying to be crowned the league's individual champion. AU's 24-game schedule, which tips off on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and concludes on Sunday, Mar. 2, will be played in Nashville, Tenn., at Municipal Auditorium. The full schedule is available here.

Over half of the 40 players on AU's Pro Basketball roster have WNBA experience, including 16 who finished the 2024 WNBA season on a team's roster and 15 others who have WNBA regular season experience or who were WNBA draft selections. The names of those players who finished the 2024 season on a WNBA roster are followed by the name of the team with whom they finished the season.

Kenisha Bell^

Kierstan Bell (Las Vegas Aces)

Crystal Bradford^

Lexie Brown (Los Angeles Sparks)

Maya Caldwell (Atlanta Dream)

Alysha Clark (Las Vegas Aces)

Sydney Colson (Las Vegas Aces)

Dyaisha Fair^

McKenzie Forbes^

Ty Harris (Connecticut Sun)

Isabelle Harrison (Chicago Sky)

Bria Hartley^

Sequoia Holmes^

Jordan Horston (Seattle Storm)

Angel Jackson^

Kiara Leslie^

Taylor Mikesell^

Kia Nurse (Los Angeles Sparks)

Charisma Osborne (Phoenix Mercury)

Shey Peddy^

Alissa Pili (Minnesota Lynx)

Theresa Plaisance^

Victaria Saxton (Indiana Fever)

Jaylyn Sherrod (New York Liberty)

Maddy Siegrist (Dallas Wings)

Meighan Simmons^

Odyssey Sims (Los Angeles Sparks)

Asia Taylor^

Evina Westbrook^

Christyn Williams^

Elizabeth Williams (Chicago Sky)

^indicates player who previously played in the WNBA or was a WNBA draft pick

During the league's four-week season, individual athletes earn points for both team and individual performance, and the top four players on the leaderboard each week will have the opportunity to select their teams for the following week, resulting in athletes playing alongside a different lineup each week. At the end of the season, the player with the most points will be crowned as AU Pro Basketball's individual champion.

Cindy Brunson will handle the broadcast play-by-play duties, while WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes will provide analysis. Ari Chambers will serve as an in-game reporter with Greg Mescall rounding out the broadcast talent roster.

The WNBA Draft presented by State Farm will be held Monday April 14, and the WNBA's 29th season tips off on Friday May 16, 2025.

