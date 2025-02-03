Connecticut Sun Signs WNBA Champion Diamond DeShields

February 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun announced today that the organization has signed veteran guard Diamond DeShields to a one-year deal. Per team policy, no details were released.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diamond to the Connecticut Sun," remarked Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck. "Her wealth of experience and resilience through her career speaks to her exceptional character, dedication and passion for the game. As a veteran in our league with championship experience, she brings a level of leadership, versatility, and competitiveness that will be invaluable both on and off the court. We believe this is a great fit for Diamond as she continues to elevate her career and for our team as we work towards our shared goals."

DeShields joins the Sun after playing with the Chicago Sky during the 2024 season. Originally drafted No. 3 overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Sky, DeShields returned to Chicago after playing one season in Phoenix in 2022. Over six seasons and 175 career games in the WNBA, she has averaged 11.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game. She helped the Sky to the franchise's first WNBA Championship in 2021 and has also picked up WNBA All-Rookie Team (2018), All-WNBA Second Team (2019) and WNBA All-Star honors (2019).

The Norcross, Georgia native began her collegiate career at the University of North Carolina for one season before transferring to the University of Tennessee. Spanning her time in college, DeShields was awarded many honors including First Team All-SEC (2017), First Team All-ACC (2014), USBWA National Freshman of the Year (2014), ACC Rookie of the Year (2014) and ACC All-Freshman Team (2014). She has also enjoyed a successful career playing professionally overseas in Turkey (CBK Mersin) and Italy (Berretta Famila Schio).

The Connecticut Sun tip off the 2025 WNBA regular season at home on May 18 against the Washington Mystics at 1:00pm ET at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now: HERE.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com or call 1-877-SUN-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.