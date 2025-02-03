Indiana Fever Waive Forward Victaria Saxton

February 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have waived forward Victaria Saxton, the team announced today. Drafted by Indiana out of the University of South Carolina in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Saxton featured for the Fever over the previous two seasons, totaling 25 appearances.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.