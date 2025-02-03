Toronto Extends CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that the team has extended the contract of Canadian OL Ryan Hunter.

Hunter won the CFL's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award in 2024 after helping solidify an offensive line that cleared lanes for the league's second-leading rushing unit at 121.3 yards per game. The Bowling Green product started 17 games last season and aided an offense that led the CFL averaging 28.6 points per game. The fourth-year Argo started multiple games at guard and tackle in 2024. The North Bay, ON native has played 40 regular season games, four playoff games, and won two Grey Cups in Double Blue while being named All-CFL twice (2023-2024). Hunter was also a member of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl-winning team in 2019.

The team also announced the release of Canadian WR Tommy Nield.

