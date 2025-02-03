Roughriders Sign Former NFL DB, Canadian Tevaughn Campbell

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Tevaughn Campbell.

Campbell (6'0-200) returns to the Saskatchewan Roughriders, where he played in 2016, after spending six seasons in the National Football League.

Campbell was signed by the New York Jets in January of 2019, attending training camp with the team, before joining the Los Angeles Chargers' practice roster. He played another two seasons (2020-21) with the Chargers, appearing in 30 games and making 11 starts. Over that time, he tallied 63 defensive tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery he returned 61 yards for a touchdown and a pick-six. The 31-year-old attended training camp with the Chargers in 2022 but was released after sustaining an injury. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in October of that year, appearing in seven games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons and attended camp with the Jags in 2024.

The Scarborough, Ontario native and University of Regina alum was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the third round, 22nd overall, of the 2015 CFL Draft after posting a blistering 4.35 second 40-yard dash at the CFL combine. He appeared in 42 career CFL games, recording 53 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and earned three defensive touchdowns.

