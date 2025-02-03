Rider Sign 3-Time OAC Receiver of the Year Wayne Ruby Jr.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Wayne Ruby Jr.

Ruby Jr. (6'1-190) comes to the Roughriders after a sensational collegiate career at the University of Mount Union, where he played for five seasons (2019-23). The Florida native was named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Receiver of the Year for the third straight season (2021-23) after he led the league in yards (1,124), touchdowns (15), and receptions (75) as a senior. In addition, he was named an All-American for the second straight season and All-OAC for the third year in-a-row.

Ruby Jr. appeared in 56 games as a Purple Raider earning 362 receptions for 5,624 yards (15.5 yards per catch average) and 74 touchdowns, holding the school record in each category. He also averaged more than 100 yards per game over his collegiate career. Ruby Jr.'s time at Mount Union was highlighted by his junior year where he registered an eyepopping 105 receptions for 1,785 yards and 30 touchdowns and lead all of NCAA Division III in both receiving yards and touchdowns. He played 14 games that season, earning 100 yards or more in 11 of his appearances for a 127.5-yard per game average.

After college, Ruby Jr. signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 Draft and attended minicamp with the team.

