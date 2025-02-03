Blue Bombers Re-Sign Offensive Lineman Eric Lofton

February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American offensive tackle Eric Lofton to a one-year contract extension.

Lofton (6-4, 293, Temple; born: March 6, 1993, in Lumberton, NJ) returns to Winnipeg for a second consecutive season and third overall after also spending 2022 with the club.

Lofton started all 18 games plus the Western Final and Grey Cup at right tackle last season for the Blue Bombers and was part of a unit that helped running back Brady Oliveira capture his second straight rushing title while quarterback Zach Collaros set a career high in passing yards.

In 2023, Lofton started 14 games at tackle for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and he has also spent two seasons (2019-20) with the Edmonton Elks, suiting up for two games. He started his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks, dressing in four games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The New Jersey native played five collegiate seasons (2011-2015) at Temple University. He appeared in 37 games, making starts at right tackle, right guard and left guard.

