Thomas Signs Contract Extension
February 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed national defensive lineman Kelon Thomas to a contract extension. The new deal is for an additional year and will keep Thomas with the Red and White through the 2026 Canadian Football League season.
Kelon Thomas
#77
Defensive lineman
Junior: Okanagan Sun
Height: 6.05
Weight: 249
Born: Dec. 16, 2000
Birthplace: Scarborough, ON
National
"We're excited to have Kelon for two more years," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We're looking forward to seeing him continue to develop into a larger role with the team."
Signed as undrafted free agent out of the Okanagan Sun junior program in 2023, Thomas has played 23 regular-season games and one playoff contest through two seasons with the Stampeders.
He has excelled on special teams with 21 tackles and has also seen action on defence with three tackles and two knockdowns.
Prior to joining the Stamps, Thomas was honoured as the outstanding defensive lineman from the Canadian Junior Football League's B.C. Conference in 2022 after collecting 11.5 sacks in 10 regular-season games for the Sun. He also had 19.5 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Kelon Thomas
