Ernest Manning Alum to Join Stamps at Camp

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Local product Cohen Wright will be taking part in the Calgary Stampeders' 2025 training camp as part of the Canadian Football League's quarterback internship program.

Wright led Calgary's Ernest Manning High School to the provincial championship in 2023 before playing his freshman season at the University of Saskatchewan in 2024.

The product of the Calgary Wildcats minor-football program also played for Team Alberta at the 2022 and 2023 Canada Cups.

The CFL quarterback internship program in the past has brought quarterbacks such as Marshall Ferguson (2013), future Stamp Andrew Buckley (2014), Dante Djan (2015), Brett Hunchak (2016), Chris Merchant (2017), Adam Sinagra (2018), Mason Nyhus (2019), Matteo Spoletini (2022), Silas Fagnan (2023) and Danny Skelton (2024) to Calgary's camp.

Calgary's rookies first take the field on Wednesday while main camp begins on Sunday.

