Edmonton Elks 2025 Rookie Camp Schedule

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks officially begin their 2025 season and their quest for the 112th Grey Cup. Elks Rookie Camp will mark the team's first on-field session since last October 2024.

Elks Rookie Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, May 7 - 9:00 am - 11:45 am

Media to follow

Thursday, May 8 - 9:00 am - 11:45 am

Media to follow

Friday, May 9 - No on-field sessions

No Media avail

The Edmonton Elks Rookie Camp roster will be sent out prior to the start of Rookie Camp.

Media planning to attend practices should be aware of the following:

PARKING: Media can park in LOT B at Commonwealth Stadium.

ENTRY: Enter through GATE 2 (SW corner of the stadium).

VIEWING: Bryan Hall Media Centre will be open for working media. Media can also sit in SECTION E.

AVAILABILITIES: Post-practice media availabilities will be conducted on the field, following the conclusion of practice. Media requests should be provided to Elks media staff 20 minutes before the end of practice.

FILMING: Cameras are welcome to film on the track or the west sidelines of Commonwealth Stadium. TV cameras are prohibited from filming group shots that show formations.

PHOTOGRAPHERS: Still photographers must shoot from sidelines designated by team. Photographers cannot shoot from the end zone, press box or any elevated areas without permission from the team.

