Edmonton Elks 2025 Rookie Camp Information and Roster
May 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks hit the field on Wednesday morning for the first day of Rookie Camp. The Elks will field a roster of 64 players for the two days, including veteran quarterbacks Tre Ford and Cody Fajardo and the team prepared for May 10's league mandated cutdown to 85 players (excluding non-counters).
The remaining roster players will join Green and Gold veterans for 2025 Elks Training Camp, beginning on Sunday, May 11.
Elks Rookie Camp Schedule:
Wednesday, May 7 - 9:00 am - 11:45 am
Filming window: 9:15 am - 9:45 am; 10:15 am - 10:55 am
Media to follow
Thursday, May 8 - 9:00 am - 11:45 am
Filming window: 9:15 am - 9:45 am; 10:15 am - 10:55 am
Media to follow
Friday, May 9 - No on-field sessions
No Media avail
ELKS ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER (Numerical and Alphabetical)
2025 Elks Rookie Camp Roster (May 6, 2025)
XLSX 30 KB
