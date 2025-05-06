Edmonton Elks 2025 Rookie Camp Information and Roster

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks hit the field on Wednesday morning for the first day of Rookie Camp. The Elks will field a roster of 64 players for the two days, including veteran quarterbacks Tre Ford and Cody Fajardo and the team prepared for May 10's league mandated cutdown to 85 players (excluding non-counters).

The remaining roster players will join Green and Gold veterans for 2025 Elks Training Camp, beginning on Sunday, May 11.

Elks Rookie Camp Schedule:

Wednesday, May 7 - 9:00 am - 11:45 am

Filming window: 9:15 am - 9:45 am; 10:15 am - 10:55 am

Media to follow

Thursday, May 8 - 9:00 am - 11:45 am

Filming window: 9:15 am - 9:45 am; 10:15 am - 10:55 am

Media to follow

Friday, May 9 - No on-field sessions

No Media avail

ELKS ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER (Numerical and Alphabetical)

2025 Elks Rookie Camp Roster (May 6, 2025)

